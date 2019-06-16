Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 0 for 4 in a 5-3 win over the Rays. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4, including a two-run homer that started a rally in the ninth inning that fell short in a 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay. He scored two runs and walked once with a strikeout. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The Angels are off. They begin a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Stats: Trout is hitting .285 (65 for 228) with 19 home runs, 46 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 68 games. He has walked 64 times, most in the majors, including 11 intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .455, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS is 1.069. The Angels are 35-37.
