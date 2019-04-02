Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Monday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch in a 6-3 loss to the Mainers in Seattle. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: For results of their late game, go to PressofAC.com.
Wednesday: The Angels are off. They will play their home opener at 10:07 p.m. Thursday against Texas.
Stats: Trout is hitting .286 (4 for 14) with one run scored and three RBIs in five games. He has walked four times and stolen one base without being caught.
— Press staff reports
