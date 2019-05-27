Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 2 for 3 with a solo home run in the first inning of a 7-6 win over Rangers. He had a double, scored, drove in one more run and drew a walk.
Monday: Went 0 for 4 with a walk in an 8-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: The series continues at 10:07 p.m. Frankie Montas (6-2, 2.40) will pitch for the Athletics. Trout is 1 for 5 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .281 (47 for 163) with 12 home runs, 30 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 50 games. He has walked 47 times, including seven intentional, and stolen six bases on seven attempts. His on-base percentage is .450, his OPS 1.025. The Angels are 24-29.
