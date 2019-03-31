Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 with an RBI in a 4-2 loss to the Athletics in Oakland. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk in a 2-1 loss to the A’s. He batted second as the designated hitter.
Monday: The Angels will play at Seattle at 10:10 p.m. Felix Hernandez will start for the Mariners. Trout is hitting .373 (31 for 83) with eight home runs and 20 RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .333 (4 for 12) with one run and three RBIs in four games.
— Press staff reports
