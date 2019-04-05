Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: Went 2 for 3 with his first home run of the year, a solo shot, in an 11-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Went 2 for 4, both solo home runs, in a 3-1 win over Texas. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: The series continues at 4:05 p.m. Left-hander Drew Smyly (0-0, 3.00) will start for Texas. Trout is hitting .214 (3 for 14) with one home run and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .375 (9 for 24) with three home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored in eight games. He has walked six times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .515, his OPS 1.138.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.