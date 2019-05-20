Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 in a 5-1 loss to the Royals. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: Went 0 for 4 in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Minnesota Twins in the first game of a series. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: The series continues at 10:07 p.m. Michael Pineda (3-3, 5.55) will start for Minnesota. Trout is 1 for 3 with two walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .288 (42 for 146) with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 44 games. He has walked 41 times, including seven intentional, and stolen six bases on seven attempts. His on-base percentage is .456, his OPS 1.018. The Angels are 22-25.
