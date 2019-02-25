Welcome to Day No. 119 of the Bryce Harper Free Agency Sweepstakes. The end, finally, feels near. John Middleton spent two days in Las Vegas over the weekend and returned home without a deal, but the Phillies still felt good about their chances to land Harper. That was before they found out the Dodgers had returned to the table. The Phillies could be in trouble.
Yo, Harper. What’s the deal?
There’s always a bigger fish.
The Phillies positioned themselves within the last week to be the favorite to land Bryce Harper, with their loss in the Manny Machado race motivating them to drive up their value of Harper. But a new suitor emerged Monday morning after it was reported by MLB.com that the Dodgers had visited Harper on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Harper had hoped all offseason for the Dodgers to re-enter the mix, because he longs to play in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers’ going after Harper is bad news for the Phillies, who need to hope that their long-term offer is enough to sway Harper from Hollywood. Harper, one of baseball’s most marketable stars, always seemed destined for Los Angeles. He would be close to home and playing under the brightest lights. But the Dodgers failed early in the offseason to match his interest.
The Dodgers would likely want to sign Harper to a big-money, short-term deal. The Dodgers met with Harper in December and were the favorites after they dumped salary by trading two outfielders. But they faded from the race.
The market for Harper was projected to include the Cubs, Yankees, and Dodgers, as baseball’s heavyweights were expected to make their pitches. But the Cubs didn’t come to the dance, the Yankees never seemed interested, and the Dodgers seemed tepid. Scott Boras, Harper’s agent, then waited out the market, which was led by the Phillies followed by the Nationals, Padres, White Sox, and Giants.
Perhaps those teams could begin a bidding war to drive up the price for Harper. Or maybe the longer the process dragged, the more likely the highest bidder would overpay just to end it. Or perhaps the slow market would tempt one of the heavyweights to come back to the table.
That was the one scenario that the Phillies were hoping to avoid.
