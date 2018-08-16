BURLINGTON, IOWA — Community Field was mostly empty after Wednesday's game when Burlington Bees pitcher James Ziemba took a knee and bowed his head behind the pitcher's mound.
Ziemba headed to the clubhouse after a few moments. As he walked by the on-deck circle, he took down the No. 19 Bees home jersey that had been hanging on the fence in front of the box seats, and carried it with him.
No one is wearing No. 19 at the moment.
Aaron Cox wore the jersey in 2016.
Cox, 24, who was a pitcher in the Los Angeles Angels' organization, died Wednesday morning.
The news was shocking within the organization. Cox, a 19th-round pick by the Angels in 2015, was also the brother-in-law of Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
"I think you can just only imagine how tough this day was," said Bees manager Jack Howell, who was the Angels' field coordinator the last two seasons. "It hits you because it's the Angels' family. And then you immediately think about (Cox's family) and (Trout's family).
"It was not easy today."
Howell met with his players before the game, a 7-1 Bees victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers that snapped a seven-game losing streak. A moment of silence was held before the game.
"Everything has happened so fast," Howell said. "It's really been hard to think about it."
Cox was 3-2 with 10 saves and a 3.94 earned run average with the Bees in 2016. He was 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA with the Angels' Advanced-A team at Inland Empire in the California League this season. Cox hadn't pitched since May 29, and went on the voluntarily retired list on August 6.
"The Angels organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron Cox, a member of the Angels family since 2015," the team said in a statement. "We are deeply heartbroken and shocked by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Aaron will always have a special place in the hearts of those within the organization."
Cox was the younger brother of Trout's wife, Jessica Tara Cox.
Trout, who is on the disabled list because of a right wrist injury, left the team earlier this week to be with his family in Millville, N.J. The two-time American League most valuable player and his wife released a statement about her brother's passing Wednesday morning.
"Early this morning our families lost a phenomenal human being," the statement read. "Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law. He had a deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends.
"As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him. He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families."
The news of the day hung over Wednesday's game. The Bees scored three runs in the first inning, then took control with a four-run fourth inning.
Zack Kelly (3-3) was the winning pitcher in relief. Kelly, Andrew Wantz and Ed Del Rosario combined to throw 5 2/3 shutout innings, with Del Rosario closing the game by striking out five of the six hitters he faced
