Aaron Cox, a star baseball player from Millville High School and brother-in-law of Los Angels Angels outfielder Mike Trout, died Wednesday morning.
The Angels released a statement about Cox, who was a pitcher in their organization. He turned 24 on Aug. 5.
“The Angels Organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron Cox, a member of the Angels family since 2015," the statement read. "We are deeply heartbroken and shocked by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Aaron will always have a special place in the hearts of those within the organization.”
The team did not announced the cause of death.
Cox, of Millville, is the brother of Jessica Trout, who married Mike Trout last December. His younger brother, Kyle, also played baseball.
“Early this morning, our families lost a phenomenal human being," read a statement from the Trout and Cox families. "Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law. He had a deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends. As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him. He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families.
"We will rely on the love and strength of God first and foremost during this difficult and challenging time, as well as our dear family and friends. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers, and our Lord and Savior for His precious gift of Aaron Joseph.”
On Monday, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Trout, who had been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 6, was away from the team to deal with a family matter.
Cox, a 2012 Millville grad, went 6-0 with two saves and a 0.86 ERA his senior year, striking out 71 in 48 2/3 innings. He was a first-team Press All-Star.
He was a member of the 2011 South Jersey Group IV championship Thunderbolts team as a junior, earning the winning decision with five strikeouts in a 4-3 victory over Lenape.
Millville baseball coach Roy Hallenbeck began a tradition in 2012 in which a senior would wear Trout's No. 1 jersey. Cox was the first player honored with that distinction.
Cox also played basketball in high school.
Cox was drafted in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of NCAA Division II Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. He spent the last four years of his pro baseball career in the Angels' minor league system.
Over three seasons, the right-handed pitcher compiled a 7-3 record and 3.64 ERA in 68 relief appearances. He struck out 21 and walked seven in 101 1/3 innings. He did not play in 2017 after getting hit in the eye by a line drive during spring training that year.
Cox most recently pitched with single-A advanced Inland Empire 66ers on May 29. In 11 appearances this season, he was 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. The Angels placed him on the Voluntarily Retired List on Aug. 8.
On July 28, 2017, he was suspended 50 games by MLB for testing positive for methylphenidate, more commonly known as Ritalin. The drug is used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. Players may take it if they apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption, but players who test positive without previous approval are subject to a suspension.
