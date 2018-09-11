PHILADELPHIA — The baseball season does not end with a bang.
It just fades away.
The Phillies took another step closer to the end with a ho-hum loss on a dreary, cloudy day before few fans at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The Washington Nationals beat the Phillies 3-1 in the first game of a traditional doubleheader. Philadelphia (74-69) trailed the Atlanta Braves by 5.5 games after the loss. With 19 games left in the season, that is an all but an insurmountable deficit even though Atlanta and Philadelphia will play seven times in the season’s final week.
Despite a sense among fans and media that the end is near, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler still puts forward a brave face.
“What I focus on is we don’t ever quit,” Kapler said. “When the last game doesn’t go the way you want it to go, you turn the page and get ready for the next one.”
Tuesday's first game continued the Phillies' downward trend. It made them 2-7 in September. That is not the record of a club that is likely to make a late-season run to the playoffs.
Only four teams in the past five years were not in first place as of Sept. 1 and rallied to win the division. All four of those teams — 2016 Boston, 2015 Texas and 2013 Oakland and St. Louis — won at least 64 percent of their September games. After Tuesday’s first-game loss, the Phillies would have to win 16 of their last 19 to reach the 64 percent mark.
Tuesday’s first game was a makeup from Monday, when the Citizens Bank Park infield was so soupy from the weekend’s rains that the game needed to be postponed.
The makeup lacked any sizzle. Few fans were in the stands when the contest began. Most watched in silence.
With just five hits, the Phillies gave the crowd little reason to cheer.
Nationals rookie starter Erick Fedde struck out a career-high nine. Nationals rookie catcher Spencer Kieboom, who entered the game with a .196 average, gave Washington a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning with his first career home run.
The most energy the crowd showed came in the fifth inning, when Kapler took advantage of the expanded September roster to make pitching changes on three straight batters. The fans were not happy about the time the moves took.
Kapler has managed aggressively in September. Some might say he has been too aggressive.
For instance, power-hitting first baseman Justin Bour had the Phillies' only hit through the first four innings. Kapler removed Bour for a pinch- runner after he walked in the bottom of the fourth with the game still scoreless. Bour is the type of hitter who can turn a loss into a win with a late-inning home run.
“We’re trying to win the baseball game as quickly as you can,” Kapler said. “We’re trying to get on the board and have our pitchers protect the lead. The (expanded rosters) give you the courage to try to win every moment of the game. You can go after the moment.”
The Phillies ended Tuesday’s first-game much closer to the third-place Nationals (72-72) than to the first-place Braves.
Despite the reality of the standings, Kapler has maintained throughout September that the Phillies are poised to make a playoff run. He wasn’t budging from that position after the loss.
“Speaking of time, we don’t have time to sense anything other than preparing for the next game,” Kapler said, “and really doing everything we can to be ready. We can be aware (of the standings). We can understand the circumstances, and we can still focus our attention on beating the Nationals in the second game of the doubleheader.”
