LAKEWOOD — Zach Warren recently took on a new role.
And the 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate and Vineland resident is making every pitch count.
Warren, who started the season as a middle reliever for the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Philadelphia Phillies' low single-A affiliate, has been the team’s closer since mid-June.
“It’s different,” said Warren, 22, on Wednesday. “I had things to work out in the beginning of the year to get that consistency that I wanted. But now I feel like my mechanics, my plan and my pitches are all coming together at the right time, and it’s giving me the ability to execute pitches and get guys out.”
Last month, the BlueClaws lost closers Kyle Dohy and Addison Russ when they were promoted to advanced single-A Clearwater. After those roster moves, Lakewood turned to the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Warren to fill the void.
Entering Saturday, Warren was 1-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 24 games this season. He had given up 25 hits, 19 walks and struck out 56 in 38 ⅔ innings this season. Since becoming the closer, he had six saves in seven opportunities.
“Zach has been a privilege to work with this year,” Lakewood pitching coach Brad Bergesen said. “He is an extremely hard worker. He is very diligent with his preparation. … He has found himself in that (closer) role and has done a tremendous job so far.”
Bergesen added that Warren, who had a 3.38 ERA on June 1, is more confident on the mound and has been “fun to watch.”
Warren helped Lakewood win the South Atlantic League Northern Division first-half title, guaranteeing the team a spot in the postseason. The BlueClaws' 54-36 record is the league's best.
“Every single day, we really preach preparation here,” Bergesen said. “That has been our big thing, and he has been a guy that really takes that seriously. He is very routine-oriented. … You can tell he does everything with an intent.”
The Phillies selected Warren in the 14th round (413th overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft. He had been picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 23rd round of the 2014 draft but decided to atttend the University of Tennessee instead.
Warren has been a lifelong Phillies fan. The left-hander said that is added motivation to climb through the minor league system.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Warren said. “The pitchers that I model myself after — Cole Hamels, Cliff Lee, a lot of guys like that — it is cool to play in the same organization that they left a big mark on.”
Not too many athletes can say their childhood team drafted them.
“Anytime a guy can play for the organization he grew up watching and loving, it’s a special thing,” Bergesen said. “I think he has a great feel for what he is doing. He’s got a great curveball and fastball mix. I’m very pleased with how he’s doing right now.”
And, for Warren, improving his game starts with developing consistency.
“Just to be the best I possibly can,” Warren said. “I have worked my whole life to be where I am right now, and I don’t really want it to stop anytime soon.”
Notes: Warren said he was proud that St. Augustine Prep won the state Non-Public A title this spring. “It’s awesome,” he said. “I texted (St. Augustine) coach (Mike) Bylone after they won and congratulated him and told him that I was really excited. He told me that all the alums that have ever been through the program share in that, and it’s a really good feeling they are still there working hard for everybody that has been there before them. We love it.”
