PHILADELPHIA – Jim Thome toured the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, this past winter.
He got to wear Lou Gehrig’s glove and swung Babe Ruth’s bat. Thome choked up when shown where his Hall of Fame plaque would be located.
“It’s a sacred place,” he said. “When you walk down that hallway and see the names that are on the wall, it will make a grow man cry. The emotion that goes through you is incredible.”
The former Phillies slugger will be inducted Sunday into the Hall of Fame with Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Jack Morris and Alan Trammel.
Thome, like all inductees, will deliver a speech during the induction ceremony.
“When you give a speech like this, the main thing is you want to embrace it,” he said when the Phillies honored him at Citizens Bank Park last month. “You want to thank the people that meant so much to you. Emotion-wise, I don’t know what to expect, to be honest. I’m sure there will be some tears. I’m sure there will be a lot of laughter.”
Thome, 47, hit 612 home runs and knocked in 1,699 runs in a big-league career that lasted 22 seasons. In addition to the Phillies, the 6-foot-4 first baseman/designated hitter played for the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles.
He is known for being as nice a guy off the field as he was a prodigious home run hitter on it.
Thome had two tenures with the Phillies, the first from 2003-05. He returned to Philadelphia in 2012 and played 30 games before being traded to the Orioles. He hit 101 home runs in a Philadelphia uniform.
But more importantly, he gave the organization credibility.
Thome first signed with the Phillies in winter 2002 during one of the low points in franchise history.
The Phillies were still playing at the soulless Veterans Stadium. They had losing records in eight of the previous nine years.
Ryan Howard and Chase Utley had yet to make their major league debuts. Jimmy Rollins was a promising shortstop about to begin his third full season.
But despite that bleak landscape Thome, who was then one of baseball’s premier power hitters, signed a six-year, $85 million contract with the Phillies.
Thome visited Philadelphia before the signing and saw electricians working on the construction of Citizens Bank Park holding a sign that read “Local 98 Electricians Want Thome.”
The Thome signing helped make the Phillies relevant again. He immediately lived up to his contract, leading the National League with 47 home runs in 2003.
He was the face of the Phillies when they moved into Citizens Bank Park in 2004. Thome hit career home run No. 400 on June 14, 2004, at Citizens Bank Park.
“All of a sudden, the Phillies were on magazine covers,” former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel said when Thome was inducted into team's Wall of Fame in 2016. “He took an organization that was trying to redefine itself and did exactly that.”
The Phillies traded Thome after the 2005 season to the Chicago White Sox to make room for Howard.
Members of the Baseball Writers Association of America voted Thome into the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot with 89.8 percent of the vote. Players must receive 75 percent of the vote to make the Hall.
When the results were announced in January, Thome had to change the way he signs his autograph. He now gets add to the initials “HOF” under his name. The first autograph Thome signed that way was for his son, 10-year-old Landon.
“Talk about a moment to be proud of,” Thome said.
The Hall of Fame induction is one of the highlights of the baseball calendar. Most of the living Hall of Famers return to Cooperstown for the ceremony.
“I was never in a fraternity,” Thome said, "but I would have to believe this is the ultimate fraternity.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.