Ryan Howard, a key member of the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship team, has announced his retirement from baseball.
"So thank you to the entire Phillies organization. Thank you to my teammates turned brothers," Howard wrote in a letter to Philadelphia on The Players Tribune.
Thank you, Philadelphia. It's been a dream come true. https://t.co/ze8JOF3iNO— Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) September 4, 2018
The first baseman was the 2005 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2006 NL MVP. Howard finished in the top-five in NL MVP voting four times. He led the NL in home runs twice and in RBIs three times.
"I was also hard on myself, in a way, you know? And I mean that in the best sense possible. To me, 'being hard on yourself' — it’s just another way of saying 'having passion for the game.' It’s just another way of saying 'high expectations.' It’s that hunger to win, shining through," Howard wrote. "And I saw Philly as having that hunger to win — same as mine."
