L.T. Struble, a 2014 Hammonton High School graduate, has signed with the New York Mets.
The signing was included in The Associated Press' listing of sports transactions Sunday.
On Wednesday, the Mets selected him in the 29th round (868th overall) of the Major League Baseball draft, and Struble told The Press that night he planned to sign with the club Friday.
Playing as a fifth-year senior for Felician College, an NCAA Division II progoram in North Jersey, Struble hit a team-leading .361 (70 for 194) with seven doubles, four triples and four home runs this year. The left-handed hitting speedster also stole 42 bases, fifth most in all of D-II, on 50 attempts.
“I’ve always been a gritty player," he said Wednsday. "I hope to bring some experience to the other younger guys and continue to move up with those guys.”
L.T. Struble (Hammonton H.S.) is among the Felician University baseball team’s offensive leaders.
The Mets did not announce where in their organization Struble will begin his pro career.
