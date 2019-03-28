PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies were supposed to build a future playoff contender around Maikel Franco.

On Thursday afternoon in the season opener, Franco batted eighth.

That’s why the Phillies might just have one of baseball’s best lineups.

Franco hit a three-run home run to propel the Phillies to a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves before 44,469 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

GALLERY: Phillies opening day win over the Braves

1 of 46

Franco broke the game open when he lined a 94 mph fastball from Braves reliever Shane Carle 415 feet into the left field stands to give the Phillies a five-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“(This is) so much fun, man,” Franco said. “We have a pretty good team. The lineup is pretty good. We just have to keep doing what we did today. It’s going to be fun this year.”

The Phillies took complete control when Rhys Hoskins hit his first career grand slam to make it 10-3 Philadelphia in the bottom of the seventh. Starting pitcher Aaron Nola allowed one run in six innings to get the victory.

Opening day is always festive, but Thursday’s game had even more juice than usual because it marked the Phillies debut of Bryce Harper, whom Philadelphia signed to a 13-year, $330 million contract Feb. 28.

Harper was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in his Phillies debut. Still, it was a memorable day for him.

“I think the whole team felt it,” he said, “just the energy there was in the ballpark today. The energy the guys brought today as well. The place was rocking all through the game; just pretty unbelievable to be a part of it.”

Thursday began the most anticipated Phillies season since 2011, when the club featured "The Four Aces” pitching staff. That was also the last season the Phillies made the playoffs.

Much of that anticipation was because of the Phillies' new additions. The club not only signed free agent Harper to a monster contract, but it also traded for outfielder Andrew McCutchen, shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

All four received loud ovations during pre-game introductions.

But it was the familiar faces that drew the roars during the game.

Odubel Herrera, Cesar Hernandez and Franco were a combined 3 for 10 with two runs scored and five RBIs.

In last season’s batting order, Hernandez batted primarily lead-off, while Herrera hit mostly third and Franco batted in the middle of the order.

Those spots in the order proved to be too much for the trio at times.

But on Thursday, Hernandez batted sixth, Herrera seventh and Franco eighth.

With them in those spots, the Phillies have the potential to be one of baseball’s best lineups.

“I'm hitting in the eight hole now,” Franco said, “but I'm not even thinking about it. I just try to go out there in every situation and do the best that I can to help my team win.”

Franco was once the centerpiece of the Phillies' rebuilding plans. The 26-year-old joined the team full-time in 2015 and was projected to be the Phillies' cleanup hitter for the next decade. But he struggled with patience at the plate, often swinging at bad pitches. There were speculation the Phillies might trade him in the offseason.

"The last three years have been tough for us," Franco said. "But, right now, this year we have a better team. We have a better chance of making the playoffs. I'm here and proud to be with my teammates. I don't want to take it for granted. I want to push myself."

While Franco got the big hit, the day was still about Harper, whose presence alone makes the Phillies better.

Harper took the field wearing green Phillie Phanatic cleats. When he ran out to right field for the top of the first inning, Harper took off his cap and made an exaggerated bow to fans in right field.

After warming up, he tossed a baseball to the right field upper deck.

Harper might have gone hitless, but the Braves chose to intentionally walk him to load the bases with no outs right before Hoskins’ grand slam. Chances are that will not be the only time this season Hoskins makes an opponent pay for intentionally walking Harper in front of him.

“I think there is a little bit of a pride factor there,” Hoskins said. “Any time somebody in front of you gets walked intentionally because they would rather face you, you want to make them wish they didn’t.”

All that added up to the Phillies' most lopsided opening-day win since they beat the Washington Nationals 10-1 in 2010.

Phillies fans stood for Thursday’s final out. Many waived blue rally towels above their heads.

There’s 161 games left, but the win came against the NL East defending champions, and the performance and crowd evoked memories of 2007-11 when the Phillies were one of baseball’s most dominant teams.

“We're going to share this with the city of Philadelphia,” Harper said, “and hopefully ride this all year long.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments