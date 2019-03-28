Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, left, and Bryce Harper celebrate after McCutchen's home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran during the first inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez, left, catches the throw from home to tag out Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, right, on a steal-attempt during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola pitches during the fourth inning of the team's opening-day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 10-4. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins rounds second base after hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, right, rounds the bases past Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman after hitting a grand slam off relief pitcher Luke Jackson during the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 10-4. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Maikel Franco, left, celebrates his home run with Rhys Hoskins in the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, celebrates his grand slam with Bryce Harper in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a grand slam in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper fans watch batting practice ahead of first inning of the opening day baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A Philadelphia police officer is positioned outside Citizens Bank Park as fans arrive for an opening day baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia Thursday March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans go through security ahead of first inning of the opening day baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen tips his helmet as he heads to home base after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran, right, during the first inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran, right, during the first inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies' mascot, the Phillie Phanatic stands for the national anthem before an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, left, and Bryce Harper celebrate after McCutchen's home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran during the first inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Grounds crew put the lines down on the field at Citizens Bank Park as fans arrive for an opening day baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Members of the military pull a large American flag on the field before an opening day baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera reacts after hitting an RBI-single off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper grounds out to first during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A Philadelphia police officer is positioned outside Citizens Bank Park as fans arrive for an opening day baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia, Thursday March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson reacts after striking out to Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola during the third inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper acknowledges fans after taking the field before an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, right, rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran, left, during the first inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera slides into third base on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran as third baseman Josh Donaldson digs out the throw from home during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper shakes hands with Phillies manager Gabs Kapler after taking the field before an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez, left, catches the throw from home to tag out Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, right, on a steal-attempt during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola pitches during the fourth inning of the team's opening-day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 10-4. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Maikel Franco, left, celebrates his home run with Rhys Hoskins in the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, celebrates his grand slam with Bryce Harper in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a grand slam in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper fans watch batting practice ahead of first inning of the opening day baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen tips his helmet as he heads to home base after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran, right, during the first inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Philadelphia Phillies' mascot, the Phillie Phanatic stands for the national anthem before an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
A fan has her face painted before the Phillies opening day against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Thursday March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Franco broke the game open when he lined a 94 mph fastball from Braves reliever Shane Carle 415 feet into the left field stands to give the Phillies a five-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“(This is) so much fun, man,” Franco said. “We have a pretty good team. The lineup is pretty good. We just have to keep doing what we did today. It’s going to be fun this year.”
The Phillies took complete control when Rhys Hoskins hit his first career grand slam to make it 10-3 Philadelphia in the bottom of the seventh. Starting pitcher Aaron Nola allowed one run in six innings to get the victory.
Opening day is always festive, but Thursday’s game had even more juice than usual because it marked the Phillies debut of Bryce Harper, whom Philadelphia signed to a 13-year, $330 million contract Feb. 28.
Harper was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in his Phillies debut. Still, it was a memorable day for him.
“I think the whole team felt it,” he said, “just the energy there was in the ballpark today. The energy the guys brought today as well. The place was rocking all through the game; just pretty unbelievable to be a part of it.”
Thursday began the most anticipated Phillies season since 2011, when the club featured "The Four Aces” pitching staff. That was also the last season the Phillies made the playoffs.
Much of that anticipation was because of the Phillies' new additions. The club not only signed free agent Harper to a monster contract, but it also traded for outfielder Andrew McCutchen, shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto.
All four received loud ovations during pre-game introductions.
But it was the familiar faces that drew the roars during the game.
Odubel Herrera, Cesar Hernandez and Franco were a combined 3 for 10 with two runs scored and five RBIs.
In last season’s batting order, Hernandez batted primarily lead-off, while Herrera hit mostly third and Franco batted in the middle of the order.
Those spots in the order proved to be too much for the trio at times.
But on Thursday, Hernandez batted sixth, Herrera seventh and Franco eighth.
With them in those spots, the Phillies have the potential to be one of baseball’s best lineups.
“I'm hitting in the eight hole now,” Franco said, “but I'm not even thinking about it. I just try to go out there in every situation and do the best that I can to help my team win.”
Franco was once the centerpiece of the Phillies' rebuilding plans. The 26-year-old joined the team full-time in 2015 and was projected to be the Phillies' cleanup hitter for the next decade. But he struggled with patience at the plate, often swinging at bad pitches. There were speculation the Phillies might trade him in the offseason.
"The last three years have been tough for us," Franco said. "But, right now, this year we have a better team. We have a better chance of making the playoffs. I'm here and proud to be with my teammates. I don't want to take it for granted. I want to push myself."
While Franco got the big hit, the day was still about Harper, whose presence alone makes the Phillies better.
Harper took the field wearing green Phillie Phanatic cleats. When he ran out to right field for the top of the first inning, Harper took off his cap and made an exaggerated bow to fans in right field.
After warming up, he tossed a baseball to the right field upper deck.
Harper might have gone hitless, but the Braves chose to intentionally walk him to load the bases with no outs right before Hoskins’ grand slam. Chances are that will not be the only time this season Hoskins makes an opponent pay for intentionally walking Harper in front of him.
“I think there is a little bit of a pride factor there,” Hoskins said. “Any time somebody in front of you gets walked intentionally because they would rather face you, you want to make them wish they didn’t.”
All that added up to the Phillies' most lopsided opening-day win since they beat the Washington Nationals 10-1 in 2010.
Phillies fans stood for Thursday’s final out. Many waived blue rally towels above their heads.
There’s 161 games left, but the win came against the NL East defending champions, and the performance and crowd evoked memories of 2007-11 when the Phillies were one of baseball’s most dominant teams.
“We're going to share this with the city of Philadelphia,” Harper said, “and hopefully ride this all year long.”
