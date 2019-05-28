PHILADELPHIA — Odubel Herrera used to be one of the Phillies' best stories.
Now, it's a tale headed in the wrong direction.
Atlantic City police arrested Herrera just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino following a report of a domestic violence incident. Herrera, 27, was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.
"I can speak for myself and say it’s deeply disturbing," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday. "It’s not something you want to be dealing with. I’m personally not feeling great about it right now."
After the arrest became public Tuesday morning, Major League Baseball placed Herrera on a paid, seven-day administrative leave pursuant to its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. That leave can be extended.
The incident raises questions about whether Herrera will ever play for the Phillies again. The Phillies worked with MLB to have him removed from the All- Star Game ballot Tuesday.
"I think that's premature to speculate at this point," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said of Herrera's future. "There's not enough information about what happened."
Klentak and Kapler both met the media at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies hosted the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Both said baseball rules prevented them from answering specific questions about the incident.
The Phillies first learned of the arrest Tuesday morning from the Atlantic City Police Department.
Klentak was in the team draft room, preparing for next month's draft, when Bonnie Clark, the team's vice president of communications, called to tell him of the arrest. Klentak then called several people connected to the organization, including Kapler, who was at a Starbucks.
Kapler held a team meeting Tuesday afternoon. The manager declined to say what was discussed. In the early 2000s, Kapler and his then-wife, Lisa, ran the Gabe Kapler Foundation, which was dedicated to educating the public about abusive relationships.
"I find this topic to be incredibly important and one that needed to be addressed in a larger group," Kapler said. "I think our players are sensitive and aware and understand the importance of that meeting."
Klentak and Kapler spoke to Herrera on Tuesday. Klentak said Herrera apologized.
Herrera was an underdog success. Philadelphia acquired him from the Texas Rangers in the 2014 Rule 5 draft. That draft is for players who are not on a major league roster and have completed either four or five years of minor league ball, depending on their age. At the time of the draft, Herrera was a middle infielder with no foreseeable baseball future.
The Phillies shifted Herrera to the outfield. He batted .297 in 2015 and made the All-Star Game in 2016, a season in which he hit 15 home runs and stole 25 bases.
But his performance has fallen from there.
He was batting .222 this season and had been losing playing time the past week to Scott Kingery. The Phillies owe Herrera nearly $20 million on a contract guaranteed through 2021.
The Phillies must deal with the on-the-field repercussions of Herrera's arrest.
In the short term, Kapler said the Phillies could have Kingery play center field against left-handed pitching. The Phillies also recalled Nick Williams from Triple-A on Tuesday. Against right-handed pitching, Williams could play left field with left-fielder Andrew McCutchen moving to center field. Speedy outfielder Roman Quinn is continuing his recovery from a groin injury.
"We’ll take it on a case-by-case basis," Kapler said.
But while there were plenty of questions Tuesday, Herrera's career is now certainly in limbo until baseball and the Atlantic City Police Department complete their investigations. The Phillies made clear Tuesday they understand just how serious the situation is.
"When we get the results of that investigation, then we will have to make our decision on what we do," Klentak said. "There could be one or two steps coming. There could be another 20 steps coming. There's no playbook for this. We're going to be transparent about this. We're not going to hide the ball. There's no secrets. Whatever we learn, we'll share it, and the league will help us make whatever decision we're going to make."
