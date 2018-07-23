PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have begun to tinker with their roster.
The team is in search of more offensive punch.
Philadelphia sent outfielder Aaron Altherr to triple-A Sunday night. Altherr was batting .171 with six home runs and 33 RBIs.
Altherr had begun the season as the Phillies' starting right fielder but lost that job to Nick Williams. Altherr was just 3 for 23 (.130) in July.
“He was in a really tough spot here,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Monday afternoon before they hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series. “He was coming off the bench against difficult relievers, some of the best relievers in the game, and it's not a position that he'd been in before. It was a struggle for him. We wanted to put him in a position where he could catch his breath, see the baseball consistently, get regular reps and get him back on track so he can help us down the stretch.”
Altherr’s demotion seems to indicate that the Phillies would soon make a move to acquire an offensive player. The Phillies played Monday with a four-man bench — a backup catcher and infielders Trevor Plouffe, Jesmuel Valentin and Mitch Walding.
That bench needs to be upgraded if the Phillies are to continue to contend for a National League East title. The Phillies reportedly are interested in acquiring Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson (.230 batting average, nine home runs and 29 RBIs) before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline.
The Phillies (55-43) began Monday in first place in the NL East, one game ahead of the second-place Atlanta Braves.
The trade deadline puts Kapler in a tough spot. He obviously would welcome the addition of a talented player or two, but he also wants to support the players on the current roster.
“I just continue to maintain my position, which is we are here with the pieces that got us here,” he said. “We're in first place for a reason, and it's because the guys in this room have carried us to this position. I maintain that what we need is in this room right now. That's not to say upgrades wouldn't help us be even better than we are. I believe in the men in that room and that clubhouse right now and believe that they can carry us into the postseason.”
