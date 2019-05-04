PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Rollins has never lacked in confidence.
The shortstop knew two things when the Phillies drafted him in 1996.
“I knew Mike Schmidt,” he said. “I knew Veterans Stadium. I knew it wasn’t a good-looking stadium. Not a lot of people came to the games.”
Rollins also made a prediction, something he would become famous for 11 years later.
“I told my mom (Gigi Rollins) when I get up there, we’re going to win,” he said, “and if we win, the (fans) will come. That was the only mission I had. All the other stuff came along with being healthy and playing every day.”
Rollins fulfilled that prediction and more in his 15 years with the Phillies.
The shortstop played in his final major league game June 8, 2016 for the Chicago White Sox. But Rollins technically retired as a member of the Phillies on Saturday night. The team honored him during a ceremony before Philadelphia hosted the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.
The current Phillies stood on the step of the dugout to watch the ceremony. Rollins threw out the first pitch to Schmidt.
“You pulled the best out of all of us,” Rollins told the fans. “You pulled the best out of me. If I jogged, you booed. If I went hard, you cheered.”
Rollins spoke to the media in the Citizens Bank Park press room two hours before the ceremony began. He was quick to smile and flashed his 2008 World Series ring.
“Some people call me Jimmy, and they say when I put on a uniform, I turn into J-Roll,” Rollins said referring to his nickname.
“So, this is a night honoring both.”
Rollins changed the Phillies’ culture. With his brashness and public predictions, he helped the Phillies believe they could win.
He proclaimed them the team to beat in the National League East before the 2007 season. That year began one of the greatest stretches in Phillies history.
Philadelphia won five straight division titles from 2007-2011 and won the 2008 World Series. Rollins was the 2007 NL MVP. He finished as the Phillies’ career hits leader with 2,306.
Rollins was as brash as ever when asked Saturday if the Phillies should have won even more during that stretch. Philadelphia lost the 2009 World Series to the New York Yankees.
“I’d say three,” he responded when asked how many championships the Phillies should have won.
“Three rings out of those five years where we were really on top. I would say give us a good three. Sometimes the best team doesn’t always win.”
Rollins produced some of the greatest moments in franchise history.
His ninth-inning double in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series gave the Phillies a 5-4 walk-off win. Fans roared so loud as the double rolled to the wall that Citizens Bank Park began to shake.
That’s the moment Phillies fans most often talk to Rollins about.
“People say, ‘I was in tears that night. I thought we were going to lose, there was no way,’” Rollins said. “I’m like, ‘OK, cool, but we didn’t win a World Series (that season). We won the year before. Everybody has their moment and their reason why that was their moment. It’s cool to just have created that one moment for sure. “
Rollins was the first of three retirement ceremonies to be held this season. Ceremonies for Chase Utley and Ryan Howard will be held June 21 and July 14, respectfully.
It is fitting that Rollins went first. He was the face and the public leader of the 2007-11 teams.
Reporters asked Rollins what he missed most about the game.
“October,” he said.
But it just wasn’t the postseason he treasured. It was the teammates he won with. Several of his teammates, most notably Shane Victorino, were part of Saturday’s ceremony. Howard and Utley delivered video tributes.
“We knew what it took,” Rollins said. “We knew what each person had in every situation. Having that team and that person to rely on, those are the things I miss the most.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.