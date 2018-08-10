The Phillies made a surprising trade Friday afternoon that should boost the team’s offense.
Philadelphia acquired power-hitting first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Miami Marlins for minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills. To make room for Bour on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated pitcher Jake Thompson for assignment. Mills, 22, was 2-5 with a 3.51 ERA in 20 appearances – 16 starts – for the single-A Clearwater Threshers.
The Phillies got the 30-year-old Bour to be a left-handed power bat off the bench. He can pinch hit in the late innings and tie or win a game with one swing of the bat.
The trade was a surprise because the Phillies were thought to be done acquiring players to improve their team this season.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bour has hit 19 home runs and knocked in 54 runs. Bour, who is batting .227 with a .347 on-base percentage, is under the Phillies control for the next two seasons.
The Phillies began Friday ranked 11th in the 15-team National League in runs scored. Philadelphia (64-50) begins a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres on Friday. The Phillies are trying to make the post-season for the first time since 2011.
Bour, who has never been anything but a first baseman or designated hitter in his five-year major league career, is probably a short-term fix. The Phillies signed first baseman Carlos Santana (17 home runs, 64 RBIs, .356 on-base percentage) is a three-year, $60 million contract in the off-season. First base is also left fielder Rhys Hoskin’s natural position.
But Bour undoubtedly improves the Phillis bench, which could shortly feature Bour, catcher Wilson Ramos, outfielder Roman Quinn, and infielders Scott Kingery and J.P. Crawford.
The Phillies activated Crawford from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.