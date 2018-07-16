Win or lose, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler begins nearly all his postgame news conferences with a positive statement about the team.
The manager has had no shortage of things to say this season.
The Phillies reached the All-Star break with a 53-42 record. Philadelphia leads the Atlanta Braves by a half-game in the National League East.
The Phillies were 29-58 at the break last season.
“When we look back to where this franchise was a year ago and then compare that to where we are now, we’ve made enormous progress in a year’s time,” general manager Matt Klentak said. “From being on pace to having one of the worst seasons in franchise history a year ago to now being in playoff contention is a dramatic improvement.”
Why the big turnaround?
Here are three of the biggest reasons:
Gabe Kapler
The first-year manager alarmed the Phillies when he pulled starting pitcher Aaron Nola after only 64 pitches in the season opener against the Braves. The Phillies led 5-0 at the time but went on to lose 8-5.
Several more rough moments, including bringing a reliever into a game without having him warm up, followed in the season’s first few days.
But since that rocky start, Kapler has recovered. His always-positive outlook can be a bit much for some fans, but he’s emerged as a legitimate NL Manager of the Year candidate.
Kapler’s slogan for the Phillies is “Be bold.”
“He is bold,” Klentak said. “It’s his word. He walks the walk. He puts our players in the best positions for them to succeed.”
Aaron Nola
The starting pitcher will be Philadelphia’s lone representative at Tuesday’s All-Star game in Washington.
Nola, 25, is 12-3 with a 2.30 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 129 innings. He’s been one of baseball best pitchers this season, throwing at least six innings in 17 of 20 starts.
But he was never projected to be an ace.
Philadelphia drafted him out of Louisiana State University with the No. 7 overall pick in 2014. On their way to 89 losses that season, the Phillies picked him in part because he was expected to quickly progress to big leagues.
But most fans and media saw Nola as a middle-of-the-rotation starter, primarily because he didn’t have an overpowering fastball. Others questioned his sidearm delivery. And at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, he didn’t have an imposing presence on the mound.
“I’ve heard some of that,” Nola said of his critics. “They all have their opinions. But their opinions don’t really matter because they’re not the ones playing.”
Mental toughness
The Phillies have a plus-18 run differential. They have scored 411 runs and given up 393.
Teams with that type of run differential aren’t supposed to be in first place.
The NL Central- leading Chicago Cubs have a plus-114 differential. The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers are plus-82.
With their plus-18 differential, the Phillies should be .500.
Why are they not?
Philadelphia is 20-8 in one-run games this season.
Only the Seattle Mariners (26) have won more such games.
Klentak praised the Phillies’ resiliency.
Several times, Philadelphia has rebounded from tough defeats. The Phillies lost two of three games to the New York Yankees last month but followed that by winning three of four games from NL East rival the Washington Nationals. That stretch solidified the Phillies as contenders for their first playoff berth since 2011.
“This is a group of guys that has grown up in professional baseball playing with each other and winning alongside each other,” Klentak said. “They trust each other. When they do face adversity — whether it’s within a game or whether it’s a tough loss and showing up to the park the next day with a positive attitude — these guys have been through this before. And they believe in each other. That extends to our coaches. That extends to our manager. There’s a collective understanding that one game does not make a season. But how you respond to any one game can make a big difference.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.