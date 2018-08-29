Jose Bautista on Tuesday became the sixth player the Phillies have acquired since July 27.
He joins Wilson Ramos, Aaron Loup, Asdrubal Cabrera, Justin Bour and Luis Avilan as better options at their respective positions than what the club previously had.
All are experienced. All but Bour have playoff history.
Yet, since the roster carousel began with the July 27 trade for Cabrera, the Phillies have played their worst stretch of 2018.
A 12-18 mark about Tuesday’s crushing loss to the Nationals proves that you can get better personnel and play worse.
As expected, manager Gabe Kapler is optimistic the club will be better for it in the long run. He issued a preemptive strike during his pre-game press conference with his opening statement.
“We are now a markedly better baseball team as it relates to the depth of our bench, as it relates to the veteran players, the dirt in the spikes, the experience,” he said. “In theory, our younger players have developed somewhat over the course of last month. I believe that we are a better baseball team today than we were on July 31 when we were the best team in the National League East.”
The Phillies are 4½ games behind the Braves and only have 3½ games of breathing room over the Nationals. They also sit 2½ games back in the race for the second wild-card berth.
There have been many factors in the club’s recent slide, which includes an 8-12 record against sub-.500 teams.
The Phillies continue to be inconsistent with runners in scoring position. They still make base-running mistakes. They strike out a lot. They remain a well-below-average defensive team. There continues to be bullpen issues.
They also have gotten minimal contributions from their acquisitions.
Ramos didn’t play for more than two weeks after coming over because of a hamstring issue that Kapler acknowledged will keep the catcher from being 100 percent the rest of this season. He’s only played in eight games for Philadelphia.
Bour is on the disabled list with an oblique strain that could end his season. Loup has a forearm injury with an uncertain return date.
And since driving seven runs in the Mets’ 24-4 rout Aug. 16 of the Phillies, the 37-year-old Bautista is slashing .150/.292/.225 with 12 strikeouts in 40 at-bats before whiffing on three pitches in his Phillies debut.
Kapler, however, said Bautista’s role will be more than just as a hitter.
“He’s going to be a veteran presence in the dugout and in the clubhouse,” Kapler said. “And, I see a major part of his role being how intelligent he is. He sees the game differently than anyone we have on our roster right now.
“He’s very good at picking up tells and figuring out which of our pitchers and opposing pitchers are tipping, and he’s going to share that with our clubhouse.”
The Phillies expect to survive this rough stretch and become a playoff team.
There are signs of that.
They split four games in the last month with the Red Sox, baseball’s best team.
Aaron Nola, Jorge Alfaro and Odubel Herrera got the better of six-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer twice in a six-day span.
The Phillies will get help starting Sept. 1, when rosters expand. Jerad Eickhoff looks as healthy as he’s been in the last year and could provide a quality start or two down the stretch.
Yacksel Rios, Enyel De Los Santos Edubray Ramos (blister) could strengthen the bullpen.
Pedro Florimon, Andrew Knapp and Aaron Altherr should deepen the bench.
Despite the recent acquisitions, many on the club’s roster have never been through meaningful games this late in the year. Many haven’t had their bodies go through this type of extended grind.
Former Phillie Ryan Howard said this year’s Phillies will learn a lot about themselves in the heat of a pennant race.
“In the second half of August and September,” Howard said, “it’s a different atmosphere. Right now, it’s a playoff atmosphere. Every game is crucial. You start to feel it even more.
“We’ll see how they respond to that.”
The Phillies’ performance since the flurry of trades has been underwhelming, but as Kapler pointed out in his opening speech Tuesday, even the best of teams go through rough stretches.
Kapler believes, as he has from the start, in the team he’s managing.
THE MOVES, THE RESULTS
The Phillies’ moves the last month strengthened the roster ... on paper. The numbers say otherwise, including a 12-17 record entering Tuesday’s game:
Date: Player, Statistically speaking
July 27: Asdrubal Cabrera, slashing .221/.257/.356, 25 Ks, 23 hits
July 31: Aaron Loup, 9.00 ERA in 4 games; on DL (forearm)
July 31: Wilson Ramos, hitting .448 in 7 games, but limited because of hamstring issues
Aug. 10: Justin Bour, .250, 2 XBH in 9 games; on DL (oblique)
Aug. 22: Luis Avilan, 2 of 4 batters faced have reached
Aug. 28, Jose Bautista, .150/.292/.225 since 7-RBI game vs. Phils
