PHILADELPHIA — Jake Arrieta threw a 92.3 mph sinker to start Wednesday’s game.
New York Mets leadoff hitter Jeff McNeill grounded it to second base.
One pitch, one out.
That summed up Arrieta’s day.
The Phillies starting pitcher allowed two runs in eight innings as the Philadelphia beat the New York Mets 3-2 before 39,861 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (11-7) begin a seven-game road trip Thursday, with the first four games in Colorado against the Rockies.
“It boils down to forcing the issue early in the count,” Arrieta said, “getting them to put the ball in play on the ground, and that was what I was able to do.”
Arrieta, 33, is off to a much better start this season than last.
He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and has allowed just three earned runs in his last 19 innings.
“(Wednesday) was one of the top two or three performances I’ve seen from Arrieta since he’s been a Phillie,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “His ball was moving both horizontally and vertically. He was pitching efficiently and with confidence.”
Arrieta left the game after he allowed a lead-off single in the top of the ninth. The Mets loaded the bases that inning with two outs, but Hector Neris struck out Keon Broxton swinging on a 3-2, 94 mph fastball to preserve the victory.
Meanwhile, Cesar Hernandez and Scott Kingery each hit a solo home run to spark the Phillies’ offense.
But Arrieta was the game’s primary story.
He signed with the Phillies in March of last year. He did not have full a spring training and was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA. Arrieta, who had a 6.35 ERA in his final nine starts, revealed in the offseason he pitched in the second half with a torn meniscus in his left knee injury. He underwent surgery in January to repair the injury.
Now healthy, he looks like the pitcher the Phillies signed to a three-year, $75 million contract.
“I think he came into camp with a different mindset (this year),” Kapler said. “I think he understands everybody in the clubhouse is looking for him for leadership, and that starts with his performance on the mound.”
Arrieta is clearly a different pitcher than he was in 2015 when he went 22-6 and won the NL Cy Young Award with the Chicago Cubs. Arrieta struck out 9.28 batters per nine innings in 2015. This year, that number is 6.75 per nine innings.
He’s pitching to contact, but opposing hitters are rarely hitting the ball hard. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
Arrieta got the Mets to bounce into three double plays.
“When I’m right,” Arrieta said, “you’re going to see a lot of balls on the ground. The timing of my delivery right now is really good.”
Arrieta’s changeup has been especially effective this season. He threw it 21 times Wednesday, including when he used it to get McNeil to ground out into an inning-ending double play in the eighth.
“It was the pitch last year that started outside of the strike zone and guys layed off it,” he said. “Now, I’m able to throw it strike-to-ball. It’s starting inside the zone and finishing outside the zone. Where it’s at now is a really good spot.”
Arrieta’s performance this season has been especially important because other Phillies starters have struggled. Aaron Nola has a 7.45 ERA. The Phillies demoted Nick Pivetta and his 8.35 ERA to the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday morning.
“It certainly seems like he’s taking the reins and the lead for our pitching staff right now,” Kapler said.
