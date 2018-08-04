PHILADELPHIA – Roy Halladay stood atop the baseball world when he was on the Citizens Bank Park pitching mound.
On Saturday night, a few feet in front of the same mound, the Phillies honored the deceased pitcher’s memory.
Philadelphia inducted Halladay and former general manager Pat Gillick onto the team’s Wall of Fame in an emotional ceremony before the Phillies played the Miami Marlins.
“Nights like this are amazing and horrific,” Halladay’s wife Brandy said after the ceremony. “You are so grateful for the love and support and the fact that people want to honor somebody that is so important to you. But it’s hard to relive what you don’t have.”
Brandy Halladay delivered a speech that brought tears to the eyes of many in the crowd.
“I don’t know how anybody expected me to do this with a straight face,” she told the crowd. “To be among these great players who came before him is truly an honor. He was a better man than he was a ball player.”
Brandy and Halladay’s sons, Braden and Ryan, joined Gillick and other Phillies greats on a platform between home plate and the pitching mound. Braden and Ryan wore Phillies caps and their dad’s No. 34 Phillies jersey.
“I miss you Roy,” former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel told the crowd. “I hope you’re somewhere at peace today. I love you, Roy.”
Halladay died Nov. 17, 2017, when the plane he was flying solo crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. He was 40 years old.
Halladay, nicknamed “Doc,” spent 16 seasons in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and Phillies. He retired in December 2013 because of an ailing back. He finished with 67 complete games, an astounding number in a bullpen-dominated era.
Halladay ensured a special spot in baseball history when he threw a no-hitter for the Phillies on Oct. 6, 2010, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, beating the Cincinnati Reds 4-0. Halladay joined Don Larsen of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers to throw playoff no-hitters. Larsen threw a perfect game in the 1956 World Series.
Halladay joined the Phillies in 2010 and was 55-29 in four seasons. Overall, he was 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA in 416 career games, including 390 starts. He had 67 complete games and 20 shutouts. His resume includes three 20-win seasons, eight All-Star games, and three other top-3 finishes for the Cy Young Award.
Brandy said the Halladays were “devastated” when trade talks between the Phillies and the Blue Jays fell through before the 2009 season. They were thrilled when the deal was finally made a year later.
“We were ready to make the change,” she said. “We loved Toronto. I still love Toronto. But Roy wanted to compete, and he wanted to be somewhere he had a chance to win. Everything about Philly fit us. My sarcasm resonates here. It doesn’t translate to a lot of places.”
It was fitting that Gillick was inducted with Halladay.
Gillick’s connection to the Halladay goes back when the pitcher was in high school. Gillick worked for the Blue Jays as a scout when he first saw Halladay in 1995.
“I told (the Blue Jays), based on that one outing, that (Halladay) was a very interesting guy,” Gillick said, “and he was somebody we should continue to follow.”
The Wall of Fame induction was part of the Phillies Alumni Weekend, which concludes Sunday with a celebration of the 2008 World Series championship team. Several of Halladay’s teammates watched the induction ceremony.
Former Phillies pitching coach Rich Dubee said Halladay was defined not by statistics but by his character.
“He was willing to do everything possible to win a game and be prepared for a game,” Dubee said. “The game has changed a bit, but he’s a starter and finisher. He wanted the ball the first pitch and the last pitch.”Former Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz, who was behind the plate for so many of Halladay’s stellar performances, unveiled the pitcher’s plaque. Ruiz touched his lips and then touched the plaque after the unveiling.
The fans gave Brandy several standing ovations.
“To be loved by a fan base like Philly is priceless; absolutely priceless,” Brandy said. “We loved it here. We loved every second here.”
