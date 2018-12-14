The Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday announced the signing of outfielder Matt Szczur to a one-year minor league free-agent contract.
Szczur, a 2007 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, was assigned to the Diamondbacks’ triple-A team, the Reno Aces. The contract includes an invitation to spring training, the team announced.
Szczur spent the 2018 season with the San Diego Padres organization.
He was with the major league club before being assigned to triple-A El Paso in July.
The 29-year-old former Press High School Athlete of the Year was designated for assignment after hitting .187 (14-for-75) with one home run, six RBIs and 10 runs scored in 84 plate appearances and 57 games with the Padres.
Szczur began his major league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2014 and earned a World Series ring in 2016.
He has hit .231 (136 for 589) with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs in 363 major league games.
