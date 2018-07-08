Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate Matt Szczur cleared waivers and joined the San Diego Padres’ triple-A team in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday.
The 2007 graduate and former Press High School Athlete of the Year was designated for assignment last week after hitting just .187 (14-for-75) with one home run, six RBIs and 10 runs scored in 84 plate appearances and 57 games.
Szczur, who will turn 29 on July 20, joins Atlantic City High School graduate Brett Kennedy with the Chihuahuas.
Kennedy is having an outstanding season in El Paso. He is 7-0 with a 2.58 ERA in 12 starts. He has given up 24 runs (19 earned) and 58 hits in 66.1 innings. He has struck out 61 and walked only 18 with a WHIP of 1.15. He’s also been selected to play in the Triple-A All-Star game at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.
In his last start on July 5, Kennedy threw seven shutout innings, giving up six hits, striking out two and walking one.
Here’s a look at some other local minor leaguers:
Cody Stashak (Oakcrest) is 2-1 with a 3.85 ERA in 22 games this season. He started the year with the Twins’ single-A advanced team in Ft. Myers, but was promoted to their double-A team in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He has thrown 39.2 innings, giving up 18 runs (17 earned) on 31 hits. He has struck out 54 and only walked 14. His WHIP is 1.13.
Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) is 7-5 with a 5.81 ERA in 16 starts this season. He started the year with the Angels’ single-A advanced team Inland Empire but was promoted to their double-A team in Mobile, Alabama.
He has thrown 74.1 innings, giving up 51 runs (48 earned) on 84 hits. He has struck out 70 and walked 34. His WHIP is 1.59. In his last start on July 6, he did not get a decision after throwing 4.2 innings, giving up three runs and six hits. He struck out three and walked three. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday against Pensacola in the Southern League.
Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep) is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 23 games with the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Phillies’ Class-A team in the South Atlantic League. He has five saves in six opportunities. The left-hander has thrown 37.1 innings, giving up 12 runs (11 earned) and 25 hits. He has struck out 54 and walked 19. His WHIP is 1.18.
Denny Brady (Buena Regional) is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in four starts for the Burlington Bees, the Angels’ single-A team in the Midwest League. He is currently on the 7-day disabled list. He has pitched eight innings, giving up nine runs (eight earned) and 13 hits. He has struck out 15 and walked four. His WHIP is 2.13. His last start was on June 30. He did not get an out, giving up seven earned runs and five hits.
Jay Groome (Barnegat) is out for the season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow in May and having Tommy John surgery. He was assigned to the Red Sox’s single-A affiliate the Greenville Drive.
Aaron Cox (Millville) is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 games. He has two saves in two opportunities for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Angels’ Class-A advanced affiliate in the California League. He has thrown 15.1 innings, giving up nine runs (seven earned) and 14 hits. He has struck out 21 and walked seven. His WHIP is 1.37. He has been on the seven-day disabled list since May 29.
Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is hitting .338 (23 for 68) with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 19 games for the Missoula Osprey, the Diamondbacks’ Rookie team in the Pioneer League. He has seven doubles and 15 runs scored. He has struck out 15 times and walked eight. His on-base percentage is .403 and his slugging percentage is .574 with an OPS of .976.
Troy Dixon (Egg Harbor Township) is hitting .206 (7 for 34) with five RBIs for the Everett AquaSox, the Mariners’ Class-A Short Season team. He has three doubles and four runs scored. He has struck out five times and walked twice. His on-base percentage is .250 and his slugging percentage is .282 with an OPS of .544.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.