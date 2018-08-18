PHILADELPHIA – Thunder, lightning and rain couldn’t stop New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Saturday afternoon.
What chance did the Phillies have?
DeGrom threw his first complete game of the season as the Mets beat the Phillies 3-1 before 35,158 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (68-55) began Saturday a half-game behind the first place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
With a 1.72 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 167 innings, deGrom is arguably baseball’s best pitcher in 2018. Despite those impressive numbers, his record is just 8-7 because the Mets rarely score runs for him.
On Saturday, deGrom struck out nine and allowed just an unearned run. His final two pitches of the game were 99 mph fastballs.
“He didn’t really give us a chance to work deeper counts,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “He attacked the strike zone with a fastball/slider combination that was pretty live. We didn’t have much chance to get up off the mat. We were looking for ways to score. But we weren’t able to come up with that rally.”
A thunderstorm halted play for 41 minutes after the top of the fourth inning. There was speculation that deGrom would not continue because of the length of the delay. But when play resumed, he was back on the mound.
Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, who also returned after the delay, wasn’t surprised to see deGrom still pitching.
“You know they’re going to continue to let deGrom go out there, especially with the season he’s having,” Arrieta said. “I like to see that. We know how to handle the delay: Stay loose, keep your body hot and back to business as usual.”
DeGrom threw 108 pitches and induced 19 swing-and-miss strikes. He faced 32 batters, five over the minimum.
Arrieta knew he had little room for error with the way deGrom has pitched this season.
“He’s the story,” Arrieta said of deGrom. “He’s having a historic season. You don’t want to see it against your guys, but when a guy is on top of his game like that, sometimes you just sit back and enjoy it. Hopefully, he does it against the Braves a couple of times for us.”
Arrieta threw six innings and allowed one run but also hurt his own cause. He threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt of Jeff McNeill in the top of the fourth. McNeill advanced to third base on the error and scored on a Wilmer Flores single to give the Mets a 1-0 lead they never relinquished.
If deGrom was the main story, Odubel Herrera was a sidebar. The Phillies outfielder hurt Philadelphia’s comeback chances with one of his all-too-common baserunning blunders in the seventh.
Herrera, who is batting .177 (8 for 45) in August, knocked in the Phillies’ only run when he bounced into a force play. The Mets tried to turn the double play, but the throw got away from deGrom, who was covering first.
Herrera turned slightly toward second base and then hesitated. DeGrom hustled after the ball. Herrera suddenly realized he needed to get back to first. DeGrom threw to second baseman McNeill, who tagged a diving Herrera out at first base to end the inning.
When you’re trying to beat baseball’s best pitcher, that’s a mistake you can’t make.
Kapler said he spoke with Herrera after the game about the miscue.
“I just reminded him what we teach there,” Kapler said, “is to sprint through the bag, break down right away, find the baseball and then make a quick decision (about whether to advance or not). It took him a second there. It’s a correction he’s prepared to make, and we trust the next time it happens he’ll make the best decision for the club.”
Herrera acknowledged after the game that he did turn toward second base. He also said he’s slumping and must play better. Kapler said Herrera has not shown the same swagger he did early in the season.
“The manager is absolutely right about that,” Herrera said. “I need to get my confidence back and start playing the same way I’ve been playing the past two to three years. That’s coming. That’s coming. That’s coming.”
