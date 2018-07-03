Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Sunday: Went 0 for 4 in an 8-2 loss to the Orioles. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: The Angels open a series at Seattle at 10:10 p.m. Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (3-0, 3.38) will start for the Mariners. Trout has had two at-bats against him — a solo homer and a strikeout.
Stats: Trout is hitting .313 (92 for 294) with 24 home runs, 49 RBIs and 66 runs in 85 games. He has stolen 13 bases on 14 attempts. ... The Angels are 43-42.
More stats: Trout leads the major leagues in walks (74) and on-base percentage (.456).
