Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 7-3 loss to Houston. He batted third as the designated hitter.
Sunday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk in a 4-2 loss to the Astros. He batted third and played center field.
Monday: The Angels begin a three-game series at the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 2.55) will start for the Rangers. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .306 (123 for 402) with 31 home runs, 63 RBIs and 88 runs in 118 games. He has stolen 21 bases on 23 attempts.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (106), intentional walks (20) and on-base percentage (.456) and is second OPS (1.065).
