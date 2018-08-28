Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Monday: Went 2 for 3, including a home run, with two walks, two RBIs and three runs in a 10-7 win over the visiting Rockies. He batted third and played center field.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 3-2 loss to Colorado. He batted third and played centerfield..
Wednesday: The Angels are off. They open a series at Houston on Thursday night.
Stats: Trout is hitting .311 (121 for 389) with 31 home runs, 62 RBIs and 87 runs in 114 games. He has stolen 21 bases on 23 attempts.
More stats: Trout is leading the majors in walks (103), intentional walks (20), on-base percentage (.460) and OPS (1.085).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.