Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in an 11-2 win over the host Seattle Mariners. He batted third and played center field.
Friday: Went 1 for 4 in a 3-2 loss in a series opener against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: The series resumes at 7:15 p.m. Left-hander Alex Wood (5-5, 3.88) will start for the Dodgers. Trout is 1 for 2 with a walk against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .313 (103 for 329) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 71 runs in 95 games. He had stolen 15 bases on 16 attempts. ... The Angels are 48-47.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (81), intentional walks (17) and on-base percentage (.455). He was also second in OPS (1.069).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.