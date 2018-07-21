Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Houston Astros. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: Trout was in the starting lineup, batting third and playing center field.
Sunday: The series concludes with the Astros with 4:07 p.m. start. Lance McCullers (10-4, 3.77) is expected to start for Houston. Trout is batting .105 (2 for 19) with a double, a home run and two RBIs in 24 plate appearances. He walked four times and has nine strikeouts against McCullers.
Stats: Trout is hitting .307 (104 for 339) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 71 runs in 98 games. He has stolen 15 bases on 16 attempts. The Angels are 49-49.
More stats: Trout is leading the majors in walks (84), intentional walks (17) and on-base percentage (.450). He is also second in OPS (1.049).
— Press staff reports
