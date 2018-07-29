Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Hit a solo home run in the first inning of an 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners. It was the eighth time in his career Trout has homered off Felix Hernandez. Trout, who batted third and played center field, finished 1 for 4.
Sunday: Went 1 for 3, walked twice and scored twice in an 8-5 loss to Seattle. He batted third and played center field.
Monday:. The Angels are off. They open a series at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.
Stats: Trout is hitting .310 (113 for 364) with 29 home runs, 59 RBIs and 80 runs in 107 games. He has stolen 20 bases on 21 attempts. The Angels are 54-53.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (98), intentional walks (20) and on-base percentage (.462). He is also second in OPS (1.083), trailing Boston’s Mookie Betts.
