Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Wednesday: Went 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs in an 11-3 win over the White Sox. He also struck out once.
Thursday: Went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored in a 12-8 win over the White Sox in the series finale. He also walked twice and swiped his 20th base of the season.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game home series with the Seattle Mariners at 10:07 p.m. Wade LeBlanc (6-1, 3.44) will start for the Mariners. He is 1 for 5 in his career against LeBlanc with a solo homer, one walk and one strikeout.
Stats: Trout is hitting .311 (110 for 354) with 28 home runs, 58 RBIs and 77 runs in 104 games. He has stolen 20 bases on 21 attempts. The Angels are 52-52.
More stats: Trout is leading the majors in walks (95), intentional walks (20) and on-base percentage (.462). He is also second in OPS (1.083), third in homers and tied for third in runs.
— Press staff reports
