Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Sunday: Went 1 for 3, walked twice and scored twice in an 8-5 loss to Seattle. He batted third and played center field.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: Doubled, homered, scored twice and drove in one run in a 10-6 loss to the host Rays. Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 5.
Wednesday: The series continues at 7:10 p.m. Tyler Glasnow (5-5, 4.80), acquired Tuesday in a trade with Pittsburgh, will start for Tampa Bay. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .312 (116 for 369) with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 82 runs in 108 games. He had stolen 20 bases on 21 attempts. The Angels are 54-54.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in OPS (1.090), walks (98), intentional walks (20) and on-base percentage (.461). He is second in home runs.
