Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Went 5 for 5, including two home runs, with three runs scored and five RBIs in a 12-3 win over the White Sox. It was the 14th multi-homer game of his career. He batted third and played center field.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 in a 1-0 win over the White Sox. He batted third and played center field.
Monday: The Angels open a series at home against Texas at 10:07 p.m. Left-hander Mike Minor (11-7, 4.31) is the Rangers’ scheduled starter. Trout is 2 for 4, including a solo home run, against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .316 (132 for 418) with 33 home runs, 68 RBIs and 92 runs in 123 games. He has stolen 22 bases on 24 attempts.
More stats: He leads the majors in walks (111), intentional walks (23), on-base percentage (.465) and OPS (1.088).
