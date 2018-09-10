Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 in a 1-0 win over the White Sox. He batted third and played center field.
Monday: Went 2 for 5 with a run scored in a 5-2 loss to the visiting Texas Rangers. He batted third and played center field, making a couple of nice catches to rob the Rangers of hits.
Tuesday: The series resumes at 10:07 p.m Adrian Simpson (0-0, 54.00) will start for the Rangers. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .317 (134 for 423) with 33 home runs, 68 RBIs and 93 runs in 124 games. He has stolen 22 bases on 24 attempts.
More stats: He leads the majors in walks (111), intentional walks (23), on-base percentage (.464) and OPS (1.083).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.