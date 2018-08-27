Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Went 2 for 4 with two runs scored in an 8-3 loss to the Astros. He batted third and played center field.
Sunday: In this third game back from the disabled list, Trout went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in a 3-1 loss to Houston in their series finale. He played center field and batted third.
Monday: The Angels open a series at home against Colorado at 10:07 p.m. Jon Gray (10-7, 4.67) will start for the Rockies. Trout is 0 for 3 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .311 (119 for 383) with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 84 runs in 112 games. He has stolen 21 bases on 23 attempts.
More stats: Trout is leading the majors in walks (100), intentional walks (20), on-base percentage (.458) and OPS (1.080).
Wins and losses: Los Angeles has lost six consecutive games and is 63-68.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.