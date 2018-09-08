Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Friday: Went 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored in a 5-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: Went 5 for 5, including two home runs, with three runs scored and five RBIs in a 12-3 win over the White Sox. It was the 14th multi-homer game of his career. He batted third and played center field.
Sunday: The series finale starts at 2:10 p.m. Reynoldo Perez (5-9, 4.37) is the White Sox’s scheduled starter. Trout is 0 for 2 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .314 (130 for 414) with 33 home runs, 68 RBIs and 92 runs in 122 games. He has stolen 22 bases on 24 attempts.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (111), intentional walks (23), on-base percentage (.465) and OPS (1.088).
