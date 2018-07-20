Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
All-Star break: Trout batted third and was the starting center fielder for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He hit a solo home run in the third inning off the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom. He also walked and finished 1 for 2.
Speaking up: Late Wednesday night, the Angels released a statement from Trout in response to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s criticisms of how the star outfielder markets himself. “I have received lots of questions about Commissioner Manfred’s recent statement,” Trout said. “I am not a petty guy and would really encourage everyone to just move forward. Everything is cool between the Commissioner and myself. End of story. I am ready to just play some baseball!”
Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Houston Astros. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: The series resumes at 7:15 p.m. Justin Verlander (9-5, 2.29) will start for the Astros. Trout is hitting just .074 (2 for 27) against the former AL Cy Young Award and MVP winner, but both hits were solo home runs.
Stats: Trout is hitting .307 (104 for 339) with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 71 runs in 98 games. He has stolen 15 bases on 16 attempts. The Angels are 49-49.
More stats: Trout is leading the majors in walks (84), intentional walks (17) and on-base percentage (.450). He is also second in OPS (1.049).
