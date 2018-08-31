Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored in a 5-2 win over the Astros.
Friday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk and an RBI in a 3-0 win over Houston. The sacrifice fly he hit in the sixth inning drove in the game's first run. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: The series continues at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. Houston pitcher Josh James will make his major league debut.
Stats: Trout is hitting .309 (122 for 395) with 31 home runs, 63 RBIs and 88 runs in 116 games. He has stolen 21 bases on 23 attempts.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (105), intentional walks (20), on-base percentage (.458) and OPS (1.076).
