Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: Trout went 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored in a 5-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: The series continues in Chicago at 7:10 p.m. James Shields (6-15, 4.39) will start for the White Sox. In 18 plate appearances, Trout is 6 for 15 with a double, a triple and four homers. He has walked twice and driven in five runs.
Stats: Trout is hitting .306 (125 for 409) with 31 home runs, 63 RBIs and 89 runs in 121 games. He has stolen 22 bases on 24 attempts.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (111), intentional walks (23), on-base percentage (.460) and OPS (1.064).
