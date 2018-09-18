Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: Hit a solo home run in a 9-7 win over the Athletics. Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 5 with a stolen base.
Wednesday: The series in Oakland concludes with a 10:07 p.m. game. Left-hander Brett Anderson (3-5, 4.35) will start for the A's. Trout is 1 for 5 (a double) against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .319 (139 for 439) with 35 home runs, 71 RBIs and 95 runs in 130 games. He has stolen 24 bases on 26 attempts.
More stats: He leads the majors in walks (115), intentional walks (23), on-base percentage (.466) and OPS (1.095).
