Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Went 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored and threw a runner out at third base to complete a double play in a 6-5 loss to Seattle. He batted third and played center field. Trout hit a two-run homer in the first inning and rookie Shohei Ohtani followed with his 20th homer of the year. It was the first time Trout and Ohtani hit consecutive homers and came in the Angels’ 149th game.
Sunday: Did not play in a 4-3 win over the Mariners.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: They begin a three-game series at Oakland at 10:05 p.m. Liam Hendriks (0-1, 5.60) will start for the Athletics. Trout is 3 for 7 (.429) with one RBI against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .319 (137 for 434) with 34 home runs, 70 RBIs and 94 runs in 129 games. He has stolen 23 bases on 25 attempts.
More stats: He leads the majors in walks (115), intentional walks (23), on-base percentage (.466) and OPS (1.091).
— Press staff reports
