Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Went 0 for 2 with two walks in a 7-0 loss to Houston. He batted third and played center field.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer during a seven-run seventh inning of a 14-5 win over the Astros in the series finale. He had a walk, two runs and a stolen base and also struck out once.
Monday: The Angels begin a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox. Lucas Giolito (6-8, 6.18) is expected to start for Chicago. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .307 (106 for 345) with 26 home runs, 52 RBIs and 73 runs in 100 games. He has stolen 16 bases on 17 attempts. The Angels are 49-50.
More stats: Trout is leading the majors in walks (86), intentional walks (17) and on-base percentage (.451). He is also second in OPS (1.046).
