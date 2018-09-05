Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Tuesday: Trout went 0 for 3 in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Wednesday: He was not in the starting lineup against Texas.
Thursday: The Angels were off. They begin a three-game series Friday at the Chicago White Sox.
Stats: Trout is hitting .305 (124 for 407) with 31 home runs, 63 RBIs and 88 runs in 120 games. He has stolen 22 bases on 24 attempts.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (109), intentional walks (21), on-base percentage (.456) and OPS (1.061).
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.