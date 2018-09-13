Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 1 with a walk, was hit by a pitch and stole a base in the Angels' 1-0 win over Texas.
Wednesday: Went 0 for 4 and threw a runner out at the plate in an 8-1 win over the Rangers that got the Angels back to .500 (73-73). He batted third and played center field.
Thursday: Went 2 for 3, including a double, with a walk in an 8-2 loss to Seattle at Angel Stadium. He batted third and played center field.
Friday: The series continues at 10:07 p.m. Seattle had not announced its starting pitcher.
Stats: Trout is hitting .318 (137 for 431) with 33 home runs, 68 RBIs and 93 runs in 127 games. He has stolen 23 bases on 25 attempts.
More stats: He leads the majors in intentional walks (23), on-base percentage (.466) and OPS (1.085) and was tied with Washington's Bryce Harper in walks (113).
