Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: Went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored in a 12-8 win over the White Sox in the series finale. He also walked twice and swiped his 20th base of the season.
Friday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in 4-3, 10-inning win over Seattle. Trout, who batted third, made a leaping catch at the fence to rob Kyle Seager of a possible home run.
Saturday: The series resumes at 9:07 p.m. Felix Hernandez (8-8, 5.14) will start for the Mariners. Trout is hitting .370 (30 for 81) with seven home runs and 19 RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .311 (111 for 357) with 28 home runs, 58 RBIs and 77 runs in 105 games. He has stolen 20 bases on 21 attempts. The Angels are 53-52.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (95), intentional walks (20) and on-base percentage (.462). He is also second in OPS (1.081), third in homers and tied for third in runs.
