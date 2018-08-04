Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Friday: Did not play in a 7-4 win over the Indians in the first game of a series at Cleveland.
Saturday: Was not in the starting lineup against the Indians.
Sunday: The series concludes against Cleveland. Shane Bieber (5-2, 4.73) will start for the Indians. Trout has never faced the rookie.
Injury update: Trout, who was injured sliding into third base Wednesday, said his wrist is improving Friday.
“It feels a lot better than yesterday with all the treatment and stuff, so that’s a positive,” he said before Friday’s game in an Associated Press story by Steve Herrick.
Trout also said he would prefer not to DH if he does play.
“I want to play center,” he said. “If I come in and it feels good, that’s where I’m going to play.”
Stats: Trout is hitting .309 (115 for 372) with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 82 runs in 109 games. He has stolen 21 bases on 23 attempts. The Angels are 54-56.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (99), intentional walks (20) and on-base percentage (.459). He is second in OPS (1.083) and third in home runs.
— Press staff reports
