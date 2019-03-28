Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in the Angels' season-opening 4-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics.
Friday: The Angels continue their opening series in Oakland. Pitching for the A's is Marco Estrada. Trout is hitting .308 (4 for 13) with two homer, three RBIs, two walks and five strikeouts in his career against Estrada.
Saturday: The Angels conclude a three-game series against the A's. Brett Anderson is slated to start for Oakland.
Stats: Trout hitting .333 (1 for 3) with one walk in one game. ... The Angels are 0-1.
