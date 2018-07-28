Mike Trout, 26, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Friday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in a 4-3, 10-inning win over Seattle. Trout, who batted third, made a leaping catch at the fence to rob Kyle Seager of a possible home run.
Saturday: Hit a solo home run in the first inning of an 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners. It was the eighth time in his career Trout has homered off Felix Hernandez. Trout, who batted third and played center field, finished 1 for 4.
Sunday: The series finale is 4:07 p.m. Marco Gonzalez (11-5, 3.38) will start for the Mariners. Trout is batting .467 (7 for 15) with a walk, three doubles, a homer and two RBIs against him. He also struck out once.
Stats: Trout is hitting .310 (112 for 361) with 29 home runs, 59 RBIs and 78 runs in 106 games. He has stolen 20 bases on 21 attempts. The Angels are 54-52.
More stats: Trout leads the majors in walks (96), intentional walks (20) and on-base percentage (.460). He is also second in OPS (1.084), trailing
